Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 26: Details of matches, time, venue

In match one of the day, Patna Pirates will take on Tamil Thalaivas. In the second match of the day, U Mumba will battle Puneri Paltan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 18:23
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 26: Details of matches, time, venue

New Delhi: In weekend action in the Pro Kabaddi League, there will be two matches played on Saturday. In match one of the day, Patna Pirates will take on Tamil Thalaivas. In the second match of the day, U Mumba will battle Puneri Paltan.

Patna are probably the favourites against the Thalaivas. Patna have one win, two draws and three losses against their name. The Thalaivas on the other hand have had three wins, two draws and one loss in the tournament thus far.

With three wins and four losses in the tourney, Mumba will be slight underdogs against the Paltan who have had four wins and two losses.

Here are some important details on the action coming up:

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 26.

Time:

The kabaddi action will be from 8 pm onwards.

Venue:

All the action will be at the Dome @ NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

