Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 27: Details of matches, timings, venue

Know the details here for action from the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 11:25
New Delhi: It will be another day of double-header action in the Pro Kabaddi League. In match one of the day, Bengal Warriors will take on Bengaluru Bulls. In another game, U Mumba will battle Dabang Delhi. Let us look at how the teams stack up.

With three wins and two losses in the tournament, Bengal have a better record in the tournament than Bengaluru who have three wins but five losses.

On the other hand, if you compare Mumba and Delhi, both are struggling. Mumba have three wins and five losses. Delhi on the other hand have two wins and three losses.

Here are all the details on the action on the double header on Sunday.

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 27.

Time:

The kabaddi action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Venue:

All the action will be at the Dome @ NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

