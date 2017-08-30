Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 30: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers in the only match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. Haryana will probably be the favourites since they have a better record than Mumba this season. Haryana have had three wins and a loss. Mumba on the other hand have had three wins and six losses.

Here all the details of how you can catch the live action:

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League, season five, continues on August 30.

Time:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Where:

All the action will be at the Dome @ NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.