close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

Know all the details here for Day 2 action from the Pro Kabaddi League

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 13:55
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It will be another action-packed day in the Pro Kabaddi League and here you can catch all the details on how to follow the matches. There will be two matches played. In match one of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers play Dabang Delhi K.C. and in another game, Telugu Titans take on Patna Pirates.

Date:

Day 2 action of the Pro Kabaddi League season five will be on July 29, 2017 (Saturday).

Time:

The first match will be at 8 pm and the second match will be at 9 pm.

Where:

All the action on Saturday will be at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.

TAGS

Pro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddiStreamingtelecast

From Zee News

Kabbadi will catch up with cricket in popularity in four to five years, says Anup Kumar
Other Sports

Kabbadi will catch up with cricket in popularity in four to...

India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017: After 17th Test ton, Virat Kohli the only batsman to average over 50 in all formats
cricket

India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017: After 17th Test ton, Virat...

Barcelona teammates urge Neymar to resist temptation of moving to Paris Saint-Germain
Football

Barcelona teammates urge Neymar to resist temptation of mov...

cricket

Karun Nair, Axar Patel star in India A's 7-wicket win...

Tennis

BB&T Atlanta Open: John Isner beat Slovakia's Luka...

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss out El Clasico clash in Miami
Football

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss out El...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli notches up 10th Test century as Indian skipper; goes past Mohammad Azharuddin
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli notches up...

Contrasting Test careers of Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Contrasting Test careers of Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund

England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 3: LIVE...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video