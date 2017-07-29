Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It will be another action-packed day in the Pro Kabaddi League and here you can catch all the details on how to follow the matches. There will be two matches played. In match one of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers play Dabang Delhi K.C. and in another game, Telugu Titans take on Patna Pirates.

Date:

Day 2 action of the Pro Kabaddi League season five will be on July 29, 2017 (Saturday).

Time:

The first match will be at 8 pm and the second match will be at 9 pm.

Where:

All the action on Saturday will be at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.