Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It will be another action-packed day in the Pro Kabaddi League as there are two exciting matches lined up. In match one of the day, U Mumba will take on Haryana Steelers. In another match of the day, Telugu Titans will battle Bengaluru Bulls.

Date:

Day 3 action of the Pro Kabaddi League season five will be on July 30, 2017 (Sunday).

Time:

The first match will be at 8 pm and the second match will be at 9 pm.

Where:

All the action on Sunday will be at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.