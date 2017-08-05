close
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

Know all the details here for action from the Pro Kabaddi League

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 18:14
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: There will be two matches played in weekend action in the Pro Kabaddi League. In match one of the day, U Mumba will be taking on Dabang Delhi K.C. In another game of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will be taking on U.P. Yoddha.

Here you can catch all the details on how you can catch both the matches of the day:

Date:

The action from the Pro Kabaddi League season five continues on August 5, Saturday.

Time:

The first match will be at 8 pm and the second match will be at 9 pm.

Where:

All the action on Friday will be at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the league will be available on Hotstar.com.

