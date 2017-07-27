Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Here we help you understand the terminology of the sport better

The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League starts on July 28. It has been only three years that the sport has been in the spotlight and for the common man out there, the sport is still not too familiar as far as technical know how goes. Here we tell you about the important terms associated with the sport that you have heard about but do not know what exactly they mean.

Raid: The process of a player going to the opponent’s half to touch a player is called a raid.

Cant: When a player goes to the half of the opposition, he has to chant ‘kabaddi’ in one breath in a continuous process. That chant is also known as cant.

Lona: This term is defined for two extra points earned by a team when it is able to put the entire opposing team out.

Tackle: When an opposing team is able to hold a player in its own court, that process is called a tackle.

Struggle: This is the process when a player is held by the entire opposing team to go back to his court when he is trying to get back to his side of the court.

Pursuit: This is the process when an opposing player comes to the court of his opponent to stop the player when he is returning back to his side of the court.