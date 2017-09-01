close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 1: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST

There will be just the one match played as Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates. The match will be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:21
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 1: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST

New Delhi: Action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 continues on September 1, Friday. There will be just the one match played as Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates. The match will be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. It will be the first time that Kolkata will host a match this season.

Looking at the two teams, there is not a lot to choose. Both have 27 points each. After seven matches, four wins, one loss and two ties, Patna are number two on the points table in Zone B. In the same zone, Bengal are number three, having eight matches against their name. It includes two wins, two losses and two ties. So there should be no favourite in this one.

Here all some useful details on the game tonight:

Live telecast:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live timings in IST:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

TAGS

Pro Kabaddi League 2017Live streamingLive telecast

From Zee News

World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo leapfrogs Pele in list of all-time international goalscorers
Football

World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo leapfrogs Pele...

Virat Kohli thanks Sachin Tendulkar after India&#039;s 4th ODI win against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli thanks Sachin Tendulkar after India's 4th...

Yuvraj Singh honored and privileged to receive letter from PM Narendra Modi
cricket

Yuvraj Singh honored and privileged to receive letter from...

Wayne Rooney arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of drink-driving: Reports
English Premier LeagueFootball

Wayne Rooney arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of drink-dri...

Sania Mirza eases into US Open 2017 women’s doubles Round 2
Tennis

Sania Mirza eases into US Open 2017 women’s doubles Round 2

I am just placing the field, everything else is done by players: Virat Kohli tells Rohit Sharma
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

I am just placing the field, everything else is done by pla...

This Twitter convo between Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli will give you friendship goals
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

This Twitter convo between Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli wil...

US Open 2017, Day 5: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST
Tennis

US Open 2017, Day 5: Preview, live streaming, live telecast...

Watch: Matthew Hayden talks about best times with &#039;child-like&#039; MS Dhoni
cricket

Watch: Matthew Hayden talks about best times with 'chi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video