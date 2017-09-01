Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 1: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST

New Delhi: Action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 continues on September 1, Friday. There will be just the one match played as Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates. The match will be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. It will be the first time that Kolkata will host a match this season.

Looking at the two teams, there is not a lot to choose. Both have 27 points each. After seven matches, four wins, one loss and two ties, Patna are number two on the points table in Zone B. In the same zone, Bengal are number three, having eight matches against their name. It includes two wins, two losses and two ties. So there should be no favourite in this one.

Here all some useful details on the game tonight:

Live telecast:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live timings in IST:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.