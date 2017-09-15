close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 15: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

It will be another double-header in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on September 15 (Friday) as the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi, gets its first taste of the action this season.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 16:27
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 15: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: It will be another double-header in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on September 15 (Friday) as the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi, gets its first taste of the action this season.

In match one of the day, Patna Pirates will take on Telugu Titans. Patna have had five wins and three losses this season whereas the Titans have won four games and lost 10.

In another game, U Mumba play Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat have had seven wins and three losses, and Mumba have had seven wins and six losses.

Here are some important details regarding the action on Friday:

Live telecast:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live timings in IST:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

TAGS

Pro Kabaddi LeagueLive streamingtime in ist

From Zee News

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to resume battle in India ODIs
cricket

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to resume battle in India ODIs

Virat Kohli parts ways with Premier Futsal because of pressure from AIFF: Report
Football

Virat Kohli parts ways with Premier Futsal because of press...

Legend GOAT! Shoaib Malik is winning the Internet by praising MS Dhoni
cricket

Legend GOAT! Shoaib Malik is winning the Internet by praisi...

PV Sindhu beats Minatsu Mitani to enter Korean Open Super Series semi-final
Badminton

PV Sindhu beats Minatsu Mitani to enter Korean Open Super S...

Singapore to host the Formula 1 World Championship until 2021
Other Sports

Singapore to host the Formula 1 World Championship until 20...

Watch: Virat Kohli at ad shoot ahead of Australia series
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli at ad shoot ahead of Australia series

Australia begin mind games, Ashton Agar says Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s absence will be an advantage
cricket

Australia begin mind games, Ashton Agar says Shikhar Dhawan...

Barcelona president claims Lionel Messi is &#039;already playing under&#039; new four-year contract
Football

Barcelona president claims Lionel Messi is 'already pl...

Here is look back at Australia’s show in ODIs in India in last decade
cricket

Here is look back at Australia’s show in ODIs in India in l...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video