Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 15: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: It will be another double-header in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on September 15 (Friday) as the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi, gets its first taste of the action this season.

In match one of the day, Patna Pirates will take on Telugu Titans. Patna have had five wins and three losses this season whereas the Titans have won four games and lost 10.

In another game, U Mumba play Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat have had seven wins and three losses, and Mumba have had seven wins and six losses.

Here are some important details regarding the action on Friday:

Live telecast:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live timings in IST:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.