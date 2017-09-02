Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 2: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST

New Delhi: Considering it is the weekend, two matches are lined up in the Pro Kabaddi League on September 2, Saturday. Both matches will be held at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

In match one of the day, Gujarat will take on Haryana. In another match, Bengal will take on U.P.

Gujarat and Haryana are placed in Zone A. While Gujarat have seven wins and a loss after 10 matches, Haryana have three wins and two losses after seven matches. It makes Gujarat the favourites for this one.

Looking at the other game which is from Zone B, Bengal will be the favourites. They have five wins and two losses after nine matches. U.P. on the other hand have four wins and five losses after 11 matches.

Here all some useful details on the games tonight:

