Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 30: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: It will be another double header in the Pro Kabaddi League on September 30. In match one of the day, Puneri Paltan will take on U.P. Yoddha. Paltan have had 10 wins and three losses after 13 matches. U.P. on the other hand have had six wins, seven losses and four ties after 17 matches.

In the second game of the day, Tamil Thalaivas battle Jaipur Pink Panthers. Thalaivas have had four wins, eight losses and two ties after 14 matches. Jaipur have had six wins, six losses and a loss after 13 matches.

Here are some important details regarding the action:

Live telecast:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live timings in IST:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.