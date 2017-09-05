close
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 5: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

Patna versus Jaipur will be close to call. Both teams have 28 points after eight matches. Both are placed in different groups. In the second match of the day, Bengal and Haryana are also placed in different groups. Bengal have 40 points after 11 matches, making them the favourites against Haryana, who have 28 points after eight matches.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 19:15
New Delhi: It will be another double header in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, plays host to Patna Pirates playing Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors taking on Haryana Steelers.

Here all some useful details on the games tonight:

Live telecast:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live timings in IST:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

