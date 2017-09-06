close
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 6: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

In match one of the day, Dabang Delhi K.C. will play Bengaluru Bulls. In game two of the day, Bengal Warriors play U Mumba. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 15:37
New Delhi: Action in the Pro Kabaddi League will continue on Wednesday as two matches are lined up. In match one of the day, Dabang Delhi K.C. will play Bengaluru Bulls. There is not a lot to pick between the two teams. While Delhi have had three wins and five losses, Bengaluru have had three wins and six losses.

In game two of the day, Bengal Warriors play U Mumba. Bengal may well be the favourites. They have had six wins and three losses. Mumba on the other hand have had five wins and six losses. Here all some useful details on the games on Wednesday:

Live telecast:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live timings in IST:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

