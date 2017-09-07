Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 7: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: It will be another double header in the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday as Telugu Titans will take on Puneri Paltan in match one. Both teams are placed in different groups. Titans have only three wins after 12 matches. On the other hand, Paltan have been in fine form, winning five of their seven matches.

On the other hand, in match two, Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi K.C. Again placed in different groups, Bengal have six wins after 13 matches and Delhi have four wins after nine matches.

Live telecast:

The official rights of the league are with the Star Sports network. The network will broadcast the games in three languages, English, Hindi and Tamil. There will be both SD and HD action available on television in all three languages.

Live timings in IST:

The action begins from 8 pm onwards.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.