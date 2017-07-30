Pro Kabaddi League 2017: U Mumba overcome Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans on Super Sunday

New Delhi: It was a double dose of kabaddi action as we had four teams turning up on Super Sunday. Match one saw U Mumba taking on Haryana Steelers. And the next match of the day had Bengaluru Bulls squaring up against Telugu Titans. Both matches threw up contrasting results as one match was won by the slimmest of margins and the other match gave us a gap between the two teams.

Former champions U Mumba overcame debutants Haryana Steelers 29-28 in a gripping encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Kashiling Adake (seven points) and captain Anup Kumar (six) starred for the Mumbai outfit, who were staring at second consecutive defeat following opening-match reversal against hosts Telugu Titans on Friday.

Tacklers Surinder Singh (four) and Joginder Narwal (three) too chipped in with crucial contributions for Mumba. For the Haryana side, Vikash Khandola (six) and Wazir Singh (six) were the key raiders, while in defence, Surender Nada (five) and Rakesh Kumar Singh (three) played a big role in giving them the four-point lead at half-time.

Captain Rohit Kumar inspired Bengaluru Bulls to a comprehensive 31-21 victory over Telugu Titans, who suffered second consecutive loss in three matches.

Rohit, one of the costliest players of the league, bagged as many as 12 points out of his 18 raids which proved decisive at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Ajay Kumar (seven points) was another key contributor for Bengaluru.

His counterpart, Rahul Chaudhari, who struggled throughout the match with only four points, became the first player to effect 500 touch points in the history of the PKL. Now his said tally stands at 502. (With wires inputs)