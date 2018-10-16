हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pro Kabaddi League Season-6: Bengal Warriors edge out Telugu Titans 30-25

Raider Maninder Singh was in fine form for the Warriors, scoring 11 points to lead his team to victory. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ProKabaddi

Bengal Warriors registered their second consecutive victory in the Pro Kabaddi Season 6, beating Telugu Titans 30-25 in a thrilling encounter on Tuesday.

Raider Maninder Singh was in fine form for the Warriors, scoring 11 points to lead his team to victory. It was a disappointing night for Telugu Titans as they squandered many opportunities before tasting their first defeat in the ongoing tournament.

Telegu Titans player Rahul Chaudhari had a match to forget as he could score just two tackle points and made a costly error in the last minute. The Raiders had a night to forget with the Titans defence ensuring more points than them.  

Despite the loss, Telugu Titans retained their top spot in Zone B whereas the Bengal Warriors climbed to the third position.

In a low-scoring first half, it was the Telugu Titans defence that stood out the most with Abozar Mighani leading them on. The match began with Telugu Titans taking a swift 2-0 lead following a fine raid point by Nilesh Salunke.

Both teams traded raid and tackle points in the next couple of minutes with the score 9-9 after 14 minutes. At the end of the first half, Telugu Titans held a slender three-point advantage leading 13-10.

The second half followed a similar pattern till the 32nd minute when Maninder scored with a two-point raid as the Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out to lead 19-17. 

With less than three minutes to go, Bengal looked on course to a win with a 26-21 lead.

However, Telegu Titans player Rahul Chaudhari missed a golden opportunity to get his side back in the game with the game evenly poised at 25-27 in favour of the Warriors following a late comeback by the Titans, gifting them two crucial points to pocket the contest.  

Bengaluru Bulls will play Tamil Thalaivas while U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers on Wednesday. 

