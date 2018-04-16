हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pro Kabaddi League: Edachery Bhaskaran named head coach of Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi League franchise Tamil Thalaivas on Monday named Edachery Bhaskaran as their head coach for the upcoming season starting in October.

IANS

Mumbai: Pro Kabaddi League franchise Tamil Thalaivas on Monday named Edachery Bhaskaran as their head coach for the upcoming season starting in October.

As the former U Mumba coach, Edachery Bhaskaran takes over the reigns as head coach while his predecessor, Kasinatha Baskaran, transitions to the role of Technical Director - Thalaivas' Strategic Grassroot Programme, a media release said today.

With a Diploma in Coaching from National Institute of Sports, Bhaskaran has over 20 years of experience in the sport, including his tournament-winning stints as the national team coach. He had also led U Mumba to the Pro Kabaddi title in Season 2.

Speaking about his appointment, Bhaskaran said, "As a coach, while I look to build on Tamil Nadu's deep, historic affinity with kabaddi, I am also working on building a team that could complement each others strength."

"I am also glad to be working alongside the management of the Tamil Thalaivas who have, in past discussions, indicated a similar roadmap for the sport in the state and for the team in the League," he added. 

