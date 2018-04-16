Pro Kabaddi League: Edachery Bhaskaran named head coach of Tamil Thalaivas

Mumbai: Pro Kabaddi League franchise Tamil Thalaivas on Monday named Edachery Bhaskaran as their head coach for the upcoming season starting in October.

As the former U Mumba coach, Edachery Bhaskaran takes over the reigns as head coach while his predecessor, Kasinatha Baskaran, transitions to the role of Technical Director - Thalaivas' Strategic Grassroot Programme, a media release said today.

With a Diploma in Coaching from National Institute of Sports, Bhaskaran has over 20 years of experience in the sport, including his tournament-winning stints as the national team coach. He had also led U Mumba to the Pro Kabaddi title in Season 2.

Speaking about his appointment, Bhaskaran said, "As a coach, while I look to build on Tamil Nadu's deep, historic affinity with kabaddi, I am also working on building a team that could complement each others strength."

"I am also glad to be working alongside the management of the Tamil Thalaivas who have, in past discussions, indicated a similar roadmap for the sport in the state and for the team in the League," he added.