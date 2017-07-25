Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Complete list of all 12 teams with squad roster for 2017 edition
The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will a total of 2-teams contesting to get their hands on the coveted trophy, with a team each from Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat coming into the fledgling league in India.
Here's the list of all 12 teams along with complete squad roster:-
Puneri Paltan
Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda
Total strength: 15 (13 Indian, 2 Overseas)
Bengal Warriors
Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar
Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)
Bengaluru Bulls
Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal
Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)
Team Delhi
Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth
Total strength: 20 (18 Indian, 2 Overseas)
Team Gujarat
Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit
Total strength: 18 (15 Indian, 3 Overseas)
Team Haryana
Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary
Total strength: 22 (20 Indian, 2 Overseas)
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary
Total strength: 19 (17 Indian, 2 Overseas)
Patna Pirates
Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar
Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)
Tamil Nadu
Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar
Total strength: 25 (22 Indian, 3 Overseas)
Telugu Titans
Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R
Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)
Team UP
Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna
Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)
U Mumba
Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G
Total strength: 18 (15 Indian, 3 Overseas)