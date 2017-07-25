Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Complete list of all 12 teams with squad roster for 2017 edition

New Delhi: The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will a total of 2-teams contesting to get their hands on the coveted trophy, with a team each from Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat coming into the fledgling league in India.

Here's the list of all 12 teams along with complete squad roster:-

Puneri Paltan

Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

Total strength: 15 (13 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Bengal Warriors

Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Bengaluru Bulls

Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Team Delhi

Meraj Sheykh, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, Nilesh Shinde, Ravi Dalal, Bajirao Hodage, Sunil, Suraj Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Patil Anand, Rupesh Tomar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Suresu Kumar, Chetan S, Vipin Malik, Shubham Ashok Palkar, Swapnil Dilip Shinde, Satpal, Yatharth

Total strength: 20 (18 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Team Gujarat

Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Total strength: 18 (15 Indian, 3 Overseas)

Team Haryana

Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Total strength: 22 (20 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary

Total strength: 19 (17 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Tamil Nadu

Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

Total strength: 25 (22 Indian, 3 Overseas)

Telugu Titans

Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Team UP

Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

U Mumba

Anup Kumar, E Subash, Surender Singh, Shiv Om, Hadi Oshtorak, Yongjoo Ok, Dongju Hong, Kuldeep Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Kashiling Adake, Nitin Madane, Shabeer Bappu, D. Suresh Kumar, Darsan, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Yadav, N. Renjith, Mohan Raman G

Total strength: 18 (15 Indian, 3 Overseas)