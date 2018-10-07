हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pro- Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas crush Patna Pirates 42-26 in opening clash

Skipper Ajay Thakur led from the front for Tamil Thalaivas and scored 14 points to lead his team to victory. 

Image Courtesy: PTI

Defending champions Patna Pirates began their title defence on a disappointing note as they crashed to a 26-42 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Skipper Ajay Thakur led from the front for Tamil Thalaivas and scored 14 points to lead his team to victory. The Patna defence was the biggest reason for their downfall as they scored just two tackle points.

Pardeep Narwal attempted his best to salvage the situation by scoring 11 raid points but it wasn't enough to save his team from a crushing defeat. The Pirates started losing their grip on the game from the 12th minute when Surjeet Singh made a super raid in the opposition half. They never recovered from that moment as the listless defence struggled to contain the Tamil Thalaivas' raiders. 

Ajay Thakur got the Thalaivas going with a raid point in the third minute with the outfit dominating proceedings from then on. They certainly seemed more fitter and sharper than their opponents at the same time with skipper Ajay Thakur leading from the front, ensuring a comfortable win.  

Tamil Thalaivas will take on UP Yoddhas in their next match tomorrow and would look to continue their impressive start to the season.

 

