Proud to be representing India at WWE universe, says World Championship winner Jinder Mahal

New Delhi: Canada-born wrestler of Indian origin, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Ortan at the WWE Backlash to win the WWE World Championship. In doing so, Mahal became only the second wrestler of Indian origin to bag the top honour after the Great Khali's World Heavyweight Championship win back in 2007.

Facing the 13-time World Champion Orton, Mahal pinned him down with his signature move The Khallas in Chicago on Sunday to claim the championship belt.

WATCH: Jinder Mahal dethrones Randy Orton, becomes first Indian-origin wrestler to win WWE Championship

Speaking on the elusive triumph, Mahal termed the win as the best day of his life.

"This is honestly the best day of my life. I feel proud, very proud to be representing India in the WWE universe. Obviously, India is a huge part of WWE and I am happy to bring the title back home and will continue to defend the title and make everybody proud," Mahal was quoted as saying by TOI.

"I want to make everybody proud, just like everybody is proud of The Great Khali. I want to represent India in a good way and put on good matches. I just defeated Randy Orton, who is a legend in the business; I want to beat guys like John Cena and establish my name as one of the top names of all time in wrestling," he added.

Mahal was one of the last two competitors left in the Andre the Giant memorial Battle Royal at the Wrestlemania 33, which was eventually won by Mojo Rawley. It was his victory at the six-pack challenge in April that earned him a shot at the biggest title in WWE arena.

As far as us digesting the big win is concerned, Mahar said that the feeling was yet to sink in.

"The moment has not yet set in fully. It is amazing, and this is right after the match; adrenaline is still pumping. Tonight, if I have some alone time I can reflect on my full journey, how I started in wrestling, all the steps and road bumps that it took me to get to this part. It is a very emotional moment for me; 15 years of my hard work and dedication, my childhood dream has come true," he said.

Further talking about making India proud with his victory, Mahal continued saying, "It is a very big moment for me. There has not been a WWE champion from India after Khali. This is big moment for the fans in India. They are very passionate and hopefully more fans start to support when they see me as champion. I want to say thank you to the fans and without their support I would not have reached this level, so please keep on supporting and keep on watching WWE programming."

The champion wrestler concluded with a thank you to fans in Hindi.

"Aaap sabka bahut bahut shukriya, aapne bahut support kiya hai humein aur Singh brothers ko, issi tarah support karte rahein (I thank you all very much for supporting Singh brothers and me and please continue to support us)"