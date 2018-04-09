PV Sindhu fit for CWG 2018 singles: Pullela Gopichand

Gold Coast: Forced out of the gold medal winning mixed team campaign due to an ankle injury, top shuttler PV Sindhu has recovered to be fit for the singles event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, national coach Pullela Gopichand said on Monday.

"She is fine now and will compete in the singles competition," Gopichand said when asked about Sindhu's fitness status after India upstaged three-time defending champions Malaysia in the final on Monday.

"She had an ankle injury, which was not major but we did not want to risk her when Saina was giving us the results we wanted. Now she has recovered and will be there from April 11," he added.

Sindhu, who was to captain the side, had sustained the injury during a practice session in Hyderabad before arriving here for Games.

She was, however, present on the sidelines during all the matches India played, vociferously cheering for the team.