PWL 3: 20 Olympic & World Championship medallists to take part

New Delhi: Twenty Olympic and World Championships medallists, including Indian stalwart Sushil Kumar, will take part in the Pro Wrestling League next month, the organisers said today.

Along with two current Olympic champions in Helen Maroulis and Roslan Ramonov, 10 medal winners from Rio Olympics will be seen in action when the PWL-3 begins on January 9.

Three current world champions in Haji Aliyev, Helen Maroulis and Petroshivli Geno, and four continental champions have been included in the six teams.

For the first time in Pro Wrestling League, players from China, France, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia and Egypt were part of the auction held yesterday.

Delhi Sultans stole everybody's attention at the auction when it made the highest bid of Rs 55 lakh for star Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Two-time Olympic medal winner Sushil created history as he became the costliest player in the Pro Wrestling League season 3 auction.

The second costliest India player was Vinesh Phogat, who was sold for Rs 40 lakh to UP Dangal followed by Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat, Bajrang Punia at Rs 39 lakh, Rs 28 lakh, Rs 25 lakh respectively.

Among foreign players, Georgia's Petrosivili Geno was bagged by Punjab Royals for Rs 50 lakh. Former world champion Hassan Rahimi was bought by Haryana Hammers for Rs 46 lakh.

Olympic and world champion Helen Maroulis was acquired by Haryana Hammers for Rs 44. Olympic champion from Russia, Soslan Ramonov was bought for Rs 38 lakh by Mumbai Maharathi.

The players of all the teams:

Haryana Hammers: Hassan Rahimi (57 kg), Rajnish (65 kg), Khetik Sabalov (74kg), Rubaljeet Rangi (92 kg) Sumit (125 kg) Sun Yanan (50 kg), Sarita Mann (62 kg), Pooja (76 kg).

Mumbai Maharathi: Andrei Yatsenco (57 kg), Soslan Ramonov (65kg), Virdev Gulia, (74 kg) Satyavrat Kadian (92 kg), Satyendra (125 kg), Simi (59 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Vascon Cynthia (76kg).

UP Dangal: Rahul Aware (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Abdurakhmunov Bekzod (74 kg), Somvir (92kg), Komeil Ghasemi (125 kg), Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Isulu Tenbekova (57 kg), Geeta Phogat (62 kg), Jainit Namit (76 kg).

Delhi Sultans: Sandeep Tomar (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65kg), Sushil Kumar (74 kg), Alvaro Aslan (92 kg), Hitendra (125kg), Maroi Mizen (50kg) Sangeeta Phogat (57kg), Monia (62kg), Samar amer Humza (76kg).

Punjab Royals : Utkarsh Kale (57 kg), Bekbulotov Ilias (65kg), Jitendra (74 kg), Mausam Khatri (92 kg), Petroshivli Geno 125 (kg), Nirmala Devi (50 kg), Puja Dhanda (57 kg), Comba Laroc (76 kg).

Vir Maratha: Sarwan (57kg), Amit Dhankad (65kg), Praveen Rana (74 kg), Geogey kitov (92 kg), Lewen brienze (125kg) Ritu Phogat (50 kg), Mawra Amri (57 kg), Ritu Malik (62 Kg), Natalaya Varobiva (76kg).