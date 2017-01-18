PWL: Baba Ramdev beats Andrey Stadnik to avenge Sushil Kumar's Beijing Olympics defeat — WATCH
Stadnik, 34, had defeated Indian legend Sushil Kumar in the 2008 Olympics, en route to the Men's Freestyle Lightweight final in Beijing.
New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday defeated 2008 Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik in a friendly wrestling bout.
The bout took place in Delhi during the semi-final clash of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) between Mumbai Marathi and Punjab Royals.
Baba Ramdev performed "Surya Namaskar" before the bout, and ended with the chant of “Bharat mata ki jai.! Vande Matram!”
He beat Stadnik 12-0.
WATCH:
It's reported that Baba Ramdev has gone through intense training to prepare himself for the match.
“I have fought bouts with national level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting. You will witness the real power of Yoga in this match,” he said in the run-up to the match.
Stadnik, 34, had defeated Indian legend Sushil Kumar in the 2008 Olympics, en route to the Men's Freestyle Lightweight final in Beijing.
Last year, Baba Ramdev challenged Sushil to to a wrestle match on the occasion of 20th anniversary of Ashram in Haridwar.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh-Rahul alliance be able to trump BJP in UP elections?
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- Valour of a soldier: CRPF officer Satwant Singh fights Naxals till his last breath
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- Virat Kohli's 'shot of the year' already has a big challenger – See video to believe!
- WATCH: Dope-tainted Brock Lesnar causes carnage on return to WWE Raw ahead of Royal Rumble