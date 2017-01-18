PWL: Baba Ramdev beats Andrey Stadnik to avenge Sushil Kumar's Beijing Olympics defeat — WATCH

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday defeated 2008 Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik in a friendly wrestling bout.

The bout took place in Delhi during the semi-final clash of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) between Mumbai Marathi and Punjab Royals.

Baba Ramdev performed "Surya Namaskar" before the bout, and ended with the chant of “Bharat mata ki jai.! Vande Matram!”

He beat Stadnik 12-0.

It's reported that Baba Ramdev has gone through intense training to prepare himself for the match.

“I have fought bouts with national level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting. You will witness the real power of Yoga in this match,” he said in the run-up to the match.

Stadnik, 34, had defeated Indian legend Sushil Kumar in the 2008 Olympics, en route to the Men's Freestyle Lightweight final in Beijing.

Last year, Baba Ramdev challenged Sushil to to a wrestle match on the occasion of 20th anniversary of Ashram in Haridwar.