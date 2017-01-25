Raees movie: Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera is bowled over by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer flick

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Raees, which hit the theatres on Friday, is receiving praise from across the globe.

Celebrities from different genres are full of praise for the film.

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram's wife, Shaniera Akram, also seems to be bowled over by the new flick.

"#Raees Not just a movie it's a step intheright direction for 2countries to celebrate something positive 4 a change @TheMahiraKhan @iamsrk," she tweeted.

#Raees Not just a movie it's a step intheright direction for 2countries to celebrate something positive 4 a change @TheMahiraKhan @iamsrk — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) January 25, 2017

The Rahul Dholakia directorial, which was initially scheduled to release on Eid last year, was finally released on January 25.

‘Raees’, set in the backdrop of Gujarat in the 1980s also stars method actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Atul Kulkarni. The retro-themed film marks the debut of Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan, who plays the female lead.