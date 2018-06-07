हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal fights back to reach French Open semis

World number one Rafael Nadal continued his quest for 11th French Open title as he cemented his place in the semi-finals at the Roland Garros after struggling past Diego Schwartzma of Argentina on Thursday.

Rafael Nadal fights back to reach French Open semis
Reuters

Paris: World number one Rafael Nadal continued his quest for 11th French Open title as he cemented his place in the semi-finals at the Roland Garros after struggling past Diego Schwartzma of Argentina on Thursday.

The Spaniard tennis maestro fought back strongly from a set down to clinch a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 triumph over 11th seed Schwartzma in a thrilling quarter-final clash of the men`s singles event.

On Wednesday, Nadal lost his first set at Roland Garros since 2015, trailing by 4-6, 3-5 to Schwartzma before a one-hour rain delay halted play.

The top-ranked bounced back when the match resumed after some time before the clash abandoned for the day following a recurrence of rain.

Nadal will now cross swords with the winner of another last-eight clash between Argentina`s Juan Martín del Potro and Croatia`s Marin Cilic for a place in the summit showdown.

Tags:
Rafael NadalFrench OpenRoland GarrosDiego SchwartzmaTennis

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close