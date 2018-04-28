Rahil Gangjee moves up to T-42 in Japan Crowns

Nagoya: Rahil Gangjee shot one-under 69 to move up to tied 42nd place after 54 holes in Japan Golf Tour's Crowns tournament on Saturday.

Gangjee, winner of his first Japan Tour event last week, was 1-over 211 after three days.

The leader is Shota Akiyoshi (66), who has never won before on Japan tour. Akiyoshi was 11-under 199 and two shots ahead of YE Yang (67), a former PGA Championships winner and the first Asian to win a Major.

Yang, who has not won a title since 2010, was 9-under 201. He is now ranked 925th in the world.

Australian Brendan Jones was three shots behind the leader with one round to play.

Jones carded a round of 69 today to remain within striking distance of his 15th Japan Golf Tour title.

Jones is tied third along with four others -- Kunihiro Kamii (65), Prayad Marksaeng (66), Yusaku Miyazoto (66) and Shugo Imahira (71).