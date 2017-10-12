Rahul Bhatnagar replaces Injeti Srinivas in Sports Ministry as Secretary

New Delhi: Rahul Bhatnagar, a former Joint Secretary in the Sports Ministry, will take charge as its Secretary replacing incumbent Injeti Srinivas, who has been moved to the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

In a bureaucratic re-shuffle, Bhatnagar, a senior IAS office from the UP Cadre, was brought back to the Sports Ministry. He will also hold the post of Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Bhatnagar, who served as joint secretary in the Sports Ministry during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, told PTI that he has received the orders but will list out his priorities only after taking charge in about a week's time.

In July this year, Bhatnagar was appointed chairperson of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and he had promised to resolve the builder-home buyer impasse.

He was appointed UP Chief Secretary in September 2016 by then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Bhatnagar is not new to the Sports Ministry having served it in the capacity of Joint Secretary. He is also a former Director General of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

He was part of the ministry when corruption charges had hit the Delhi 2010 CWG. All the bureaucrats were later cleared with a CBI inquiry pointing fingers to Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi.