Govindan Lakshmanan

Rajyavardhan Rathore rewards Rs 10 lakh cheque to disqualified athlete Govindan Lakshmanan

Govindan Lakshmanan was disqualified from the Asian Games 2018. 

Rajyavardhan Rathore rewards Rs 10 lakh cheque to disqualified athlete Govindan Lakshmanan
Image Courtesy: ANI

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Thursday awarded a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to athlete Govindan Lakshmanan.  

According to news agency ANI, Lakshmanan said, "I was disqualified from the game still I am given prize money. I would like to thank the ministry for such motivation."

Lakshmanan had participated in the Asian  Games 2018 in the Men's 10000m event. He was disqualified from the event after he stepped outside the track.

The Indian Army runner had originally finished third, which would have earned the first Asian Games medal for India in that event after a gap of two decades.

But the Indian was disqualified because his foot touched the inside of the track. 

Govindan had registered a time of 29 minutes and 44.91 seconds. Hassan Chani of Bahrain won gold with a time of 28:35.54. His compatriot Abraham Cheroben took silver with 29:00.29 while China`s Zhao Changhong (30:07.49) got the bronze.

Later, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) lodged an official protest against the decision.

"AFI files a Protest regarding DQ of G Lakshmanan (10000m) at #AsianGames2018," the AFI posted on Twitter.

(With Agency Inputs)

