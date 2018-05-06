Ramit Tandon tames top seed to win Abu Dhabi Open

Abu Dhabi: India's Ramit Tandon on Sunday toppled number one seed Omar Abdel Meguid of Egypt to win the Abu Dhabi Open, his third title on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) tour.

The third seed beat the Egyptian 11-6, 6-11, 11-3, 11-2 in an exciting one-hour final.

Steady has been Ramit's watchword in this tournament and world number 65 played true to his potential.

Beating his 41s-ranked opponent was not an easy task but Ramit lifted his game just that bit to make his opponent work harder. It was their first meeting on the PSA tour.