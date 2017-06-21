Rani Rampal to lead India at women's Hockey World League Semi-Final

New Delhi: Striker Rani Rampal will lead an 18-member Indian women's team at the Hockey World League Semi-Final to begin on July 8 in Johannesburg.

Defender Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam has been named as Rani's deputy for the tournament.

The team features an experienced line-up with Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Monika, Sushila and Gurjit Kaur forming a part of the defensive line.

The team has two goalkeepers -- Savita and Rajani Etimarpu while the midfield consists of Ritu Rani, Lilima Minz, Navjot Kaur, Renuka Yadav, Nikki Pradhan and Namita Toppo.

The forwardline features Rani, Vandana Katariya, Preeti Dubey, Anupa Barla and Reena Khokhar.

Though the Indian eves suffered a 0-5 loss in their previous tour in New Zealand where they played the hosts in a five-match Series, they will aim for better results at the Hockey World League Semi-Final (Women) which also happens to be a qualifying tournament for the 2018 Women's World Cup in London.

"While our first aim is to do well in the pool stage and do well against opponents like South Africa and Argentina, our big target is to qualify for the World Cup next year. Though the qualifying criteria is top five teams, since England are the hosts, our criteria will be to finish in top 6 to qualify for the World Cup," said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

India are grouped in Pool B along with strong opponents Argentina, South Africa, Chile and USA.

The event will also see participation from Germany, England, Ireland, Japan and Poland.

India will begin their campaign at the Hockey World League Semi-Final against South Africa on July 8.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Gurjit Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (vice-captain), Monika.

Midfielders: Renuka Yadav, Nikki Pradhan, Namita Toppo, Navjot Kaur, Ritu Rani, Lilima Minz.

Forwards: Reena Khokhar, Rani Rampal (captain), Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Preeti Dubey.