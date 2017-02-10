Rare video of Indian giant Satnam Singh Bhamara slam dunking in US — MUST WATCH

New Delhi: History maker Satnam Singh Bhamara on Friday shared a rare video of him going through the rigours ahead of the 2015 NBA draft.

Then, a 19-year-old, Satnam became the first Indian to be drafted as a player in the world's most famous basketball league.

Here's the video, and get inspired:

The son of a farmer, Satnam grew up in the tiny village of Ballo Ke in Punjab. By the age of nine, he was already six feet tall, and at the advice of an uncle, he was sent to Ludhiana Basketball Academy to hone his talent.

At 14, he was awarded a four-year scholarship to train in the United States. He kept making rapid strides, while also returning to India during his breaks to represent his home state of Punjab in the National Championships.

He has also represented the Indian junior and senior national teams. He was drafted by Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.