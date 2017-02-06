Ravichandran Ashwin's jibe at VK Sasikala - '234 job opportunities for youngsters in Tamil Nadu soon'

New Delhi: Premier Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a master of sort when it comes to silencing trolls on social micro-blogging site Twitter.

The Chennai offie on Monday showed a different avatar when he took a jibe at the AIADMK general secrtetary VK Sasikala, who is set to take charge as Tamil Nadu's new chief minister soon.

As several sections are opposing Sasikala's appointment, Ashwin reckons there could be 234 job openings soon in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

"To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly," Ashwin tweeted.

VK Sasikala, the long-time close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, faces more than a few challenges as she prepares to rule one of India's most politically vital states.

According to the political observers, the road ahead for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary, who is most likely to take over as Chief Minister in a day or two, is going to be tough - both on the administrative and political fronts.

On the political front, Sasikala’s top priority would be to get elected to the state assembly within six months of taking over as CM.