close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Red Bull and Renault brush off engine 'speculation'

Formula One’s current engine rules run to 2020, after which new suppliers could come in.

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 08:29
Red Bull and Renault brush off engine &#039;speculation&#039;
Courtesy: Reuters

Singapore: Renault and Red Bull have both described as "speculation" reports that they will be ending their engine partnership after next season.

The pair won four consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ titles together at the turn of the decade but the relationship has been fractious since a new 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power unit was introduced in 2014.

Renault’s engines have proved less competitive than those of rivals Mercedes and Ferrari, bringing the pair to the brink of a divorce that was only averted when Red Bull failed to find an alternative supply.

The team currently run Renault engines under Tag Heuer branding.

"We will have a TAG Heuer Renault-provided engine and that will be the case for next year," Red Bull principal Christian Horner told reporters on Friday after McLaren and Renault announced a new three-year partnership.

"Anything beyond that is speculation, conjecture, and there will be all kinds of rumours, I’m sure, between now and then,” the Briton added.

With Honda leaving McLaren for Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso, that deal allows Red Bull to evaluate the Japanese manufacturer`s performance next season with a view to subsequently using their engines too.

The BBC, citing multiple sources, and Sky Sports television have both reported that Renault had told Red Bull the company no longer wanted to supply the team after 2018.

"I think it’s more on the Red Bull camp to define what’s best for them medium-to-long-term," Renault’s F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul told reporters in Singapore.

Should Renault decide not to supply Red Bull after next year, the team owned by Austrian energy drinks billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz would have no choice but to run Honda power in 2019.

That could make it hard for them to hang on to their race-winning drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

"It’s down to us to produce a good car, be competitive and then, of course, why would the drivers want to be anywhere else?" said Horner.

Formula One’s current engine rules run to 2020, after which new suppliers could come in.

Red Bull are already connected to sportscar maker Aston Martin, with whom they are developing a road car. The Formula One cars also carry some branding for the marque.

TAGS

Red BullRenaultFormula OneF1 newsRed Bull RacingSingapore GP

From Zee News

Virat Kohli ko ami se ijazat nai mili! Pakistani fans waved poster at Gaddafi Stadium
cricket

Virat Kohli ko ami se ijazat nai mili! Pakistani fans waved...

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte eyes revenge over Arsene Wenger&#039;s Arsenal
Football

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte eyes revenge over Arsene Weng...

Romelu Lukaku set Wayne Rooney target by Jose Mourinho
Football

Romelu Lukaku set Wayne Rooney target by Jose Mourinho

Kylian Mbappe not on Lionel Messi&#039;s level yet, says Pep Guardiola
Football

Kylian Mbappe not on Lionel Messi's level yet, says Pe...

Evidence found in Sochi drugs probe to charge athletes, IOC says
Other Sports

Evidence found in Sochi drugs probe to charge athletes, IOC...

England skipper Eoin Morgan eager for Windies T20 clash
cricket

England skipper Eoin Morgan eager for Windies T20 clash

Singapore Grand Prix: Red Bull&#039;s Daniel Ricciardo shines in Friday practice
Other Sports

Singapore Grand Prix: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo shin...

Wayne Rooney deserves warm welcome on Old Trafford return, says Jose Mourinho
Football

Wayne Rooney deserves warm welcome on Old Trafford return,...

EPL Preview: Manchester City, Watford eye Premier League summit
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Preview: Manchester City, Watford eye Premier League su...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video