SHANGHAI: Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Chinese Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday while Ferrari`s championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished only eighth. Valtteri Bottas was second for Mercedes with fellow-Finn Kimi Raikkonen third for Ferrari.

Mercedes` reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finished fifth on track but moved up to fourth after a 10-second penalty was applied to Red Bull`s Max Verstappen for causing a collision with Vettel.