Republic Day 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, other sportspersons wish countrymen on 68th Republic Day
As India celebrates its 68th Republic Day today, several sportspersons congratulated the countrymen.
Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Vijender Singh and other sportspersons extended their wishes on social media.
Master Blaster Tendulkar tweeted, "Every #RepublicDay it's our responsibility to emerge stronger, better & more progressive as a nation.
Every #RepublicDay it's our responsibility to emerge stronger, better & more progressive as a nation. Do your bit. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/hcAO4EvBGn
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2017
Kohli, who is now India's full-time skipper across formats, also wrote via his Twitter account, "Happy Republic Day everyone. More power to all out there to make a positive change around you. Jai Hind #MeraBharatMahan"
Happy Republic Day everyone. More power to all out there to make a positive change around you. Jai Hind#MeraBharatMahan pic.twitter.com/M8So6WO148
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2017
Bharat Mata Ki Jai !
Wishing all my countrymen a very happy #RepublicDay .May we all be able to do our bit for our motherland. pic.twitter.com/7gVhRJctsB
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 26, 2017
Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "One nation. One dream. One India. 68 million reasons why we are #ProudToBeIndian! Happy 68th #RepublicDay!"
One nation. One dream. One India.
68 million reasons why we are #ProudToBeIndian!
Happy 68th #RepublicDay !
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2017
