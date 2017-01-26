close
Republic Day 2017: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, other sportspersons wish countrymen on 68th Republic Day

As India celebrates its 68th Republic Day today, several sportspersons congratulated the countrymen.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:51
New Delhi: As India celebrates its 68th Republic Day today, several sportspersons congratulated the countrymen.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Vijender Singh and other sportspersons extended their wishes on social media.

Master Blaster Tendulkar tweeted, "Every #RepublicDay it's our responsibility to emerge stronger, better & more progressive as a nation.

Kohli, who is now India's full-time skipper across formats, also wrote via his Twitter account, "Happy Republic Day everyone. More power to all out there to make a positive change around you. Jai Hind #MeraBharatMahan"

 

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:01

