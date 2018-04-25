Resurgent Aditi Ashok to tee up at San Francisco

San Francisco: Aditi Ashok, who indicated last week that she is slowly finding the form that gave her a lot of excellent results last season, will tee up at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Aditi was T-19 at Hugel-JTBC LA Open last week, which was only her second Top-20 finish this season after her T-14 at Kia Classic.

This is also the first time this season she has had two rounds in 60s and consistency seems to be around the corner. She is currently 59 on CME ranking and 79 in Rolex World Rankings. Aditi plays the first round with Ashleigh Buhai and Morgan Pressel.

The west coast swing continues this week with 19 of the top 25 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings scheduled to compete including the new No. 1 Inbee Park and seven of the top eight in the world.

Commissioner Mike Whan will transfer the green Rolex No. 1 caddy bib to Inbee and her longtime looper, Brad Beecher, before Thursday's first round. Park has been incredible this year and especially of late. She has finished in the top three in each of her last three starts and has finished inside the top 20 in five straight starts, including a win at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup which kick-started this stretch of dominance.

Park paces the Tour in just about everything through nine events -- No. 1 on the money list ($707,089), No. 1 in the Race to the CME Globe (1,458 points) and obviously No. 1 in Rolex Player of the Year points (75).

Maybe just driving over the Golden Gate Bridge will give Lydia Ko all she needs to find her form in 2018. Or maybe just stepping foot on the grounds of Lake Merced might do the trick. Ko won the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic when it was played at Lake Merced in 2014 and 2015. This year, Ko has one Top-10 finish in eight starts. She finished T31 last week in Hollywood.