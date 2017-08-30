close
Rio Oylmpian David Torrence found dead in swimming pool

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 13:22
Rio Oylmpian David Torrence found dead in swimming pool
Twitter/ USATF

New Delhi: In shocking news from the world of track and field, David Torrence, a 31-year-old athlete, who competed for Peru in the 2016 Rio Olympics, was found dead in a swimming pool in Arizona, United States. Torrence, a competitor in the track and field, was a finalist in the 5000 metres in Rio. He used to live in California in the US and came to Scottsdale, Arizona only for training.

According to the police, they are not treating the death as suspicious. "Firefighters removed the male subject from the pool and he was pronounced deceased. Detectives learned that there were no obvious signs of foul play," noted Sergeant Ben Hoster of the Scottsdale Police Department.

Fellow athletes took to Twitter and paid tributes to Torrence. "No one was more dedicated to their running," wrote Nick Willis, who won bronze in the 1500m at the Rio Games. "He got 100% out of himself every day. So so sad to hear of his passing."

Torrence began his career competing for the United States, and held the national record for the indoor 1000m, which he set in 2014 and still stands. Earlier this month, he was in the United Kingdom to compete in the IAAF World Championships in London and then the Diamond League event in Birmingham. (With ANI inputs)

