Rohan Bopanna, Deepa Malik miss out as Sports Ministry accept Khel Ratna, Arjuna awards recommendations without any changes

New Delhi: It seems that Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and Rio Paralympics silver medallist have both unfortunately missed their chance to clinch India's coveted sports awards after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, today, approved this year's Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards recommendations without any changes

The award selection panel, earlier this month, had announced the list of recommendation for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award. Rio Paralympics gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and former Indian hockey team captain Sardar Singh – were on the list for the highest sports award in the country; while cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur along with 17 others were on the list for the Arjuna award.

Moments after the recommendation list was sent, tennis ace and French Open champion Rohan Bopanna vented out his anger on the All India Tennis Association (AITA) for not sending his name for Arjuna award. Instead, Saketh Myneni has been recommended.

In a scathing statement on Twitter, Bopanna wrote, "We professional tennis players put in a lot to bring laurels to our country. And no one could question otherwise. However, it is when the system (the Tennis Association in this case) functions sloppily that is not only disrespectful but also robs one of the hope of a deserving acknowledgment.

"I am calling out to the lack of professionalism and efficiency by AITA for not sending my nomination for the Arjuna Award before the deadline. I have witnessed many such excuses for the past decade (while I was eligible and my record didn't falter) and then too, have never stood for it."

However, AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee clarified in an interview to PTI, "AITA did not send Rohan Bopanna's application for Arjuna award this year since his application was getting rejected all these years because he has not won any medals for the country at the Asian Games."

Chatterjee added that after Rohan's victory at Roland Garros in the mixed doubles category alongside Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, the board did send recommend his name for the award. "I took a chance since it was a Grand Slam. It's like winning a world championship. So, we thought let's send it now, he added.

Deepa Malik, who had scripted history at Rio to become the first Indian female athlete to win a silver at the Paralympics, wasn't on the list too. The athlete had, in fact, sent an e-mail to the Sports Ministry appealing for the ignorance of her name for the Khel Ratna award.

"I felt that there has been an oversight. Where's the deficiency? Do I need to win one more medal in 2020 Games at the age of 50 to be given this award," Malik told PTI

"There is a precedence that Khel Ratna can be given to multiple people in an Olympic year. My medal came 15 days after the Khel Ratna was given on August 29, 2016, to the other winners. It's a clear case of oversight.

"And I am not lobbying for it. Lobbying is when you try to influence people before the committee sits and decide. When I found my name is not there, then I wrote to the ministry, it's an appeal. I have got the backing of my state CM. Haryana is a sports conscience state. He (CM) also felt that I have been overlooked," Malik said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had come forth in support of Deepa. He had, in fact, sent a letter to the Ministry saying, "I am of the considered opinion that prestigious Khel Ratna award should be conferred on Deepa Malik. I, therefore, request to you to kindly consider her name for Khel Ratna."

List of athletes for Arjuna Award: Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Bhati, SSP Chawrasia, Khusbir Kaur, Saketh Myneni, Aarokiya Rajiv, Prashanti Singh, SV Sunil, Satyawrat Kadian, Anthony Amalraj, PN Prakash, Jasvir Singh, Devendro Singh, and Oinam Bembem Devi.

List of athletes for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: Devendra Jhajharia and Sardar Singh