Royal Rumble 2017: Randy Orton wins prestigious event for second time, books ticket for Wrestlemania
Despite not being in the WWE main event picture over the past 12 months, Orton has given his fans plenty to cheer about by winning the bout, which featured some of the biggest names in The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg.
New Delhi: Randy Arton, who was not the favourite to win WWE's The Royal Rumble 2017, fought against all odds to win the title for the second time in his career.
“The Viper” entered the Rumble match at number twenty-three, and was left with Roman Reigns towards the end.
Reigns, Wyatt, and Orton were the last three men standing in the ring after Reigns eliminated Jericho. The Wyatt members double-teamed Reigns, but Roman threw out Wyatt. Orton then hit an RKO on Reigns and eliminated him, winning the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career after 2009.
Orton will now be going onto Wrestlemania to face either WWE Champion John Cena, or Universal Champion Kevin Owens.
