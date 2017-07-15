close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Russian President Vladimir Putin bars dopers from Kremlin grants

Earlier this week the Russian government approved a plan aimed at curbing doping through education programmes and the creation of a new anti-doping laboratory, among other measures.

Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 23:55
Russian President Vladimir Putin bars dopers from Kremlin grants

London: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Saturday barring athletes and coaches found guilty of doping from receiving Kremlin grants.

The degree, published on Saturday on the Kremlin`s website, comes as Russia steps up its fight against doping in a bid to have the suspensions against its national anti-doping agency RUSADA, its athletics federation and its Paralympic Committee lifted.

The payment of Kremlin grants will cease the month after anti-doping authorities find an athlete, coach or sports specialist guilty of involvement in the use of performance- enhancing drugs, Putin’s decree said.

They will remain ineligible for Kremlin grants "two years following the year in which the sanctions against them expire," according to the decree.

The decree also stressed that the measures apply to Olympic and Paralympic champions, as well as to champions of the Deaflympics.

Earlier this week the Russian government approved a plan aimed at curbing doping through education programmes and the creation of a new anti-doping laboratory, among other measures.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended RUSADA in 2015 in the aftermath of a report that found evidence of state-sponsored doping and accused it of violating anti-doping regulations.

Russian authorities deny there was a state-backed doping programme, but have pledged to follow international recommendations to have RUSADA reinstated.

WADA last month allowed RUSADA to plan and coordinate testing under the supervision of international experts, but said much remained to be done for the agency to retrieve its accreditation.

TAGS

Vladimir PutinDopingKremlinRUSADAsports news

From Zee News

Wimbledon: Venus Williams runs out of steam but gives all credit to Garbine Muguruza
Tennis

Wimbledon: Venus Williams runs out of steam but gives all c...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: England collapse in reply to South Africa&#039;s 335
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: England collapse...

Spin great Muttiah Muralitharan heaps praise on R Ashwin, says Indian offie is a smart cricketer
cricket

Spin great Muttiah Muralitharan heaps praise on R Ashwin, s...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Accolades pour in for India for entering semis
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Accolades pour in for India for...

Sourav Ganguly gets into fracas with fellow passenger, forced to change berth
cricket

Sourav Ganguly gets into fracas with fellow passenger, forc...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India seal semi-final spot with convincing 186-run win over New Zealand
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: India seal semi-final spot with...

British Grand Prix 2017, Main Race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

British Grand Prix 2017, Main Race: Live Streaming, TV List...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: James Anderson&#039;s five-fer - watch video
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: James Anderson...

Chelsea sign France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco
Football

Chelsea sign France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video