close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Russian runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova banned, loses London Olympic gold for doping

CAS said all prizes won between July 26, 2010 and August 19, 2013, are forfeited.

AFP | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 13:57
Russian runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova banned, loses London Olympic gold for doping

Switzerland: The international sports tribunal on Friday stripped Russian runner Mariya Savinova-Farnosova of the London Olympics 800 metres gold medal and banned her for four years for doping.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said there was "clear evidence" that Savinova was involved in doping from the eve of the European Championship in Barcelona in 2010 until the 2013 world championships in Moscow, including for the 2012 London Games.

The ban was back-dated to start on August 24, 2015. CAS said all prizes won between July 26, 2010 and August 19, 2013, are forfeited.

The CAS acted as the main tribunal in the case as the Russian athletics federation is suspended by the world body, the International Association of Athletics Federations because of its doping controversy.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 13:57

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.