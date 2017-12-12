हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Russian state TV to broadcast part of Winter Olympics with Russian athletes

The Russian Olympic Committee agreed on Tuesday to support Russian athletes who choose to compete under a neutral flag in February's Winter Games in South Korea after the International Olympic Committee last week banned Russia from the Games.

Updated: Dec 12, 2017, 17:34 PM IST
Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow: Russian state television station Channel One Russia will broadcast parts of the Winter Olympic Games in which Russian athletes compete under a neutral flag, TASS news agency reported, citing the channel.

"Competition in those disciplines where Russian athletes will take part, of course, will be broadcast," TASS quoted a Channel One Russia spokeswoman as saying on Tuesday.

