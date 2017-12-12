Russian state TV to broadcast part of Winter Olympics with Russian athletes
The Russian Olympic Committee agreed on Tuesday to support Russian athletes who choose to compete under a neutral flag in February's Winter Games in South Korea after the International Olympic Committee last week banned Russia from the Games.
Moscow: Russian state television station Channel One Russia will broadcast parts of the Winter Olympic Games in which Russian athletes compete under a neutral flag, TASS news agency reported, citing the channel.
"Competition in those disciplines where Russian athletes will take part, of course, will be broadcast," TASS quoted a Channel One Russia spokeswoman as saying on Tuesday.
