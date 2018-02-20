Sachin Tendulkar to flag off New Delhi Marathon

New Delhi: Top Indian marathoners such as Kheta Ram, Gopi T and Jitendra Singh Rawat will be seen in action as more than 15,000 runners are expected to compete at the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon on Sunday.

The event, to be flagged off by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is the national marathon championship, recognized by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Top runners Monika Athare and Jyoti Singh Gawate will also be part of the event along with 25 wheelchair participants and para-athletes, led by Indian Blade runner Major DP Singh.

The winners will be awarded prize money of Rs 8 lakh across various categories. The event is being supported by NGO Diksha Foundation.

Karthik Raman, CMO, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said, "We are delighted to witness the growing response and enthusiasm that surrounds the 3rd edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon.

"The 15,000 registrations bear testimony to the fact that the nation is gradually moving towards a fitter tomorrow. With just four days to go and many miles to cover, I wish all the runners good luck for a terrific run.”