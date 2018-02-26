Sahara Force India 2018 F1 season car launched

Barcelona: The Sahara Force India 2018 Formula One (F1) season car -- named the VJM11 -- was launched here on Monday.

The VJM11 revealed a new gloss livery incorporating the pink, magenta and silver of Austrian water specialists, Best Water Technology (BWT).

Team Principal Vijay Mallya said: "I see no reason why we cannot consolidate our position and improve. Yes, Formula One is a very tough and competitive environment, but we are an established team with continuity in all areas of the company.

"We don`t take anything for granted, but we will be disappointed if we are not fighting for points at every race this year."

Team drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were on hand to conduct car presentation duties.