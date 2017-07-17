SAI coaches undergo assessment, to be sacked upon failure

New Delhi: Close to 1000 SAI coaches over the age of 40 are being subjected to strenuous medical and physical tests for assessment of their endurance, flexibility and strength and those who fail will be asked to quit by the Sports Ministry.

The assessment exercises -- to be carried out in three phases across the country -- has begun with the North Zone and will be completed by the end of September.

To evaluate their endurance, the coaches are being asked to take a 800m run and to assess their flexibility, Forward Bend and Reach is being used as a parameter.

Their heart rate, in response to exercise, is also being examined apart from blood pressure and aerobic fitness.

Height, weight, Body Mass Index (BMI) are also being tested to evaluate their fitness.

A four skin-fold test, which includes biceps, triceps, subscarpular (a triangular muscle below the neck) and suprailliac (location above right hip bone to check fat), also forms a part of the assessment to check their body fat.

A committee, consisting of experts in scientific department, including GTMT (General Theory and Methods of sports Training), Physiology and Anthropometry is conducting the evaluation.

"To ensure that no sub-standard coach gets a favourable result, the coaches will be assessed by a separate committee as well. This will ensure an unbiased and true report on SAI coaches," a Sports Ministry official, who did not wish to be named since he is not authorised to speak to media, told PTI.

It has been learnt that BVP Rao, a member of the SAI Governing body, will head a five-member committee which will set up a system for a final evaluation but will not be a part of the examination.

"The committee under Rao will only put in place a system. Those who will be found unfit for the job, will be asked to leave," said the official.

Rao, a retired IAS officer, was made Chairman of the Committee last week at the SAI's Governing Body meeting and will start work once the official notification comes.

It has also been learnt that in the final evaluation, feedback of the athletes will also be taken.

"You are not going to be assessed by just your superior or boss now. The ministry is very keen to have only deserving candidates in the jobs," said an official.

It was Sports Minister Vijay Goel's idea to assess SAI coaches when, during a visit to Raipur, he found that they were not good enough to impart training to budding athletes.