Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and other sports stars give Independence Day wishes

New Delhi: India celebrates its 71st Independence Day on August 15, 2017. There was great news just a day before the big day when the country’s most high-profile sports team, the Indian men’s cricket team, gave the nation joy by sweeping the Test series in Sri Lanka, whitewashing the hosts 3-0.

Indian sport is still in its nascent stages as far as development and success at the international level is concerned. But the one thing that cannot be doubted is that there are several sports persons of past and present who have left a great mark on the imagination of this nation.

On Tuesday, many led in wishing the nation on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Independence. Among others, there were the likes of Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Virender Sehwag and Sharmila Nicollet with their wishes.

Remembering our freedom fighters,soldiers &everyone who made this possible.May we have freedom from poverty & hatred.pic.twitter.com/3TyrcJQr82 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2017

दे सलामी इस तिरंगे को

जिस से तेरी शान हैं,

सर हमेशा ऊँचा रखना इसका

जब तक दिल में जान हैं..!!

जय हिन्द, जय भारत

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY pic.twitter.com/cBMzrguQ0n — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 14, 2017

#HappyIndependenceDay Salute to those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom & to the brave soldiers protecting it now. #Proudindian — Sharmila Nicollet (@MissNicollet) August 15, 2017

May the Indian tricolor always fly high. Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2017

Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence day jai hind — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) August 15, 2017

Happy Independence Day to each and everyone! #70YearsOfIndependence pic.twitter.com/44VczL6ei9 — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) August 15, 2017

Happy Independence Day pic.twitter.com/vWZwKo1vSJ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 14, 2017

Happy Independence Day Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/SS1EwWQjju — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2017

There is little doubt that Indian sport has only moved forward and collected more steam as decades have passed in the modern era. The success of cricket, badminton and kabaddi being a classic example.

While India as a country may have some distance to travel before it can be a bona fide sporting powerhouse, you cannot complaint as a true sports fan if you note that the push has been only forward.