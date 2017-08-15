close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 09:44
Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and other sports stars give Independence Day wishes

New Delhi: India celebrates its 71st Independence Day on August 15, 2017. There was great news just a day before the big day when the country’s most high-profile sports team, the Indian men’s cricket team, gave the nation joy by sweeping the Test series in Sri Lanka, whitewashing the hosts 3-0.

Indian sport is still in its nascent stages as far as development and success at the international level is concerned. But the one thing that cannot be doubted is that there are several sports persons of past and present who have left a great mark on the imagination of this nation.

On Tuesday, many led in wishing the nation on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Independence. Among others, there were the likes of Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Virender Sehwag and Sharmila Nicollet with their wishes.

There is little doubt that Indian sport has only moved forward and collected more steam as decades have passed in the modern era. The success of cricket, badminton and kabaddi being a classic example.

While India as a country may have some distance to travel before it can be a bona fide sporting powerhouse, you cannot complaint as a true sports fan if you note that the push has been only forward.

