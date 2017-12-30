हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Sakshi, Babita named in Indian women wrestling team for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Apart from Sakshi (62kg) and Babita (54kg), other wrestlers who booked their berths are Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg).

PTI| Updated: Dec 30, 2017, 18:58 PM IST
Sakshi Malik (PTI)

Lucknow: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was on Saturday named in the Indian women's wrestling team for next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, after a selection trial held here.

Apart from Sakshi (62kg), other women grapplers who booked their berths for the 2018 Commonwealth Games are Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Babita Kumari (54kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg).

The selection trial was held in six weight categories at the Sports Authority of India Training Center here.

The six freestyle wrestlers will also represent the country in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

