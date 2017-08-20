close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sakshi Malik spearheads Indian challenge at World Wrestling Championships which kicks off on Monday

India have had some success at the World Wrestling Championships in the past, having won 11 medals including one gold and two silvers. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 18:07
Sakshi Malik spearheads Indian challenge at World Wrestling Championships which kicks off on Monday

New Delhi: The World Wrestling Championships kicks off in Paris on Monday. In what is an annual tournament, it coincides with the World Badminton Championships which will run for the same seven days.

India have had some success at the World Wrestling Championships in the past, having won 11 medals including one gold and two silvers. There will be several Indian stars in action at the event.

With their eyes firmly trained on winning medals, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Asian champion Bajrang Punia will spearhead the Indian challenge.

All eyes would be on Rio Games bronze-winner in 58kg, Sakshi, who bagged a silver medal at the Asian Championship in May after climbing up a division to 60kg category.

Having qualified in the same category for this championships, Sakshi would be hoping to do one better when she takes on the mat on Thursday in the women's wrestling competition.

Squad:

Men's Freestyle: Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Harphool (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Amit Dhankar (70kg), Praveen Rana (74kg), Deepak (86kg), Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), Sumit (125kg).

Women's wrestling: Vinesh Phogat (48kg), Sheetal (53kg), Lalita (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg), Sakshi Malik (60kg), Shilpi (63kg), Navjot Kaur (69kg), Pooja (75kg).

Greco-Roman: Gyanender (59kg), Ravinder (66kg), Yogesh (71kg), Gurpreet Singh (75kg), Harpreet Singh (80kg), Ravinder Khatri (85kg), Hardeep (98kg), Naveen (130kg). (With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Sakshi MalikWorld Wrestling ChampionshipsParis

From Zee News

WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes victim of bizarre run-out, drops bat after it gets stuck inches away from crease
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes victim of bizarre run-out, drop...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan fumble leaves Virat Kohli in splits
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan fumble leaves Virat Koh...

Leander Paes pairs up with Purav Raja for Winston-Salem, US Open
Tennis

Leander Paes pairs up with Purav Raja for Winston-Salem, US...

Oinam Bembem Devi becomes only second women’s footballer to bag Arjuna Award
Football

Oinam Bembem Devi becomes only second women’s footballer to...

Twitter reacts as India bundle out Sri Lanka for 216 runs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Twitter reacts as India bundle out Sri Lanka for 216 runs

&#039;Rest&#039; not right word for Yuvraj Singh&#039;s omission from India&#039;s ODI squad: Gautam Gambhir
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

'Rest' not right word for Yuvraj Singh's omi...

WATCH: Lightning quick MS Dhoni produces yet another impressive stumping, sends Lasith Malinga packing
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Lightning quick MS Dhoni produces yet another impres...

WATCH: Virat Kohli&#039;s direct hit to remove Chamara Kapugedera
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli's direct hit to remove Chamara Kapu...

Manish Pandey pipped Virat Kohli to top Yo-Yo fitness Test: Report
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Manish Pandey pipped Virat Kohli to top Yo-Yo fitness Test:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video