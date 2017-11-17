Sardar Singh axed from India's squad for Hockey World League Final, Rupinder Pal Singh returns

New Dehli: The Hockey India (HI) Selection Committee on Friday dropped former India captain and 2017 Khel Ratna award winner Sardar Singh from its 18-man squad for the coming Hockey World League (HWL) Final to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from December 1 to 10, while recalling defenders Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra for the year-ending tournament.

Sardar, who was part of the team that won the Asia Cup last month in Dhaka, has for the past year been asked to relinquish his customary playmaker's role to Manpreet Singh, who will continue to lead the squad with fellow midfielder Chinglensana Singh as his deputy.

The former skipper was asked to play as the 'free man' in defence and had done reasonably well, but quite clearly he doesn't fit into the scheme of things of coach Sjoerd Marijne, who was given the team's reins just before the Asia Cup after Roelant Oltmans was asked to quit.

Meanwhile, Rupinder will make a return from an injury layoff after almost six months. The dragflicker ruptured his hamstring just before the HWL Semifinals in London and has since been doing rehab. He was expected to make a comeback at the Asia Cup but HI chose to not risk him for the tournament.

Lakra, who missed the Rio Olympics last year and was also not included for the Asia Cup in October this year, will add solidarity to India's defence with Rupinder. Junior World Cup-winners Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey and Varun Kumar, along with Odisha boy Amit Rohidas, are the other defenders in the squad.

Other than Lakra, five Indian defenders are adept at dragflicking.

Rupinder's return is expected to provide a fillip to India's penalty-corner routine as Harmanpreet looked a bit burdened during the Asia Cup, where he had Varun and Dipsan as co-dragflickers but both thin on experience at the senior level.

Rupinder, however, has not been in the best of forms during his time on the pitch this year, proving to be scratchy with his dragflicks in the Hockey India League and the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. But the injury layoff must have given him time to reflect on his game and where it went wrong.

“It is good to have Rupinder, who brings great experience, as well as Birendra back in the team. Both are 100 percent fit and eager to wear the India colours again,” Marijne was quoted in an HI press release.

Also returning to squad is midfielder Kothajit Singh, who missed the Asia Cup due to hamstring injury.

While the selectors handed a pink slip to Sardar, they decided to throw a long rope to veteran striker SV Sunil, whose performance has also come under scrutiny of late.

One man who will feel unfortunate to have been left out is Ramandeep Singh, who has had a decent year so far with the national team. His place has been taken by Mandeep Singh.

Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh and Lalit Upadhyay are the other strikers in the squad.

“I think this is a great mix and would especially like to see how the youngsters soak up the pressure of playing against higher-ranked teams in the world. We will have to play every match like it is the final and will have absolutely no room to make errors if we want to see ourselves on the podium,” Marijne added.

India are in Pool B of HWL Final with Australia, England and Germany. The hosts play their first match on the opening day against defending champions Australia.

Agernaina, Belgium, Netherlands and Spain in Pool A complete the eight-team line-up.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Akash Anil Chikte, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (c), Chinglensana Singh (vc), SK Uthappa, Sumit, Kothajit Singh

Forwards: SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh