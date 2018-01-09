हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sarita Devi in quarters of National Boxing Championships

Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Women's Boxing Championships here.

PTI| Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 19:37 PM IST
File photo of boxer Sarita Devi (PTI)

Rohtak: Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Women's Boxing Championships here.

Sarita, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships last year, defeated Tamil Nadu's Muthulakshmi in a bout that had to be stopped in the opening round itself. Sarita is competing for All India Police at the event.

Also entering the quarters was President's Cup bronze- medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) of Assam. Borgohain got the better of Maharashtra's Almas Shaikh in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Railways Sports Promotion Board's boxers had a good day with Asian Championships quarterfinalist Shiksha (54kg) and former national champion Pavitra (60kg) entering the quarters.

While Pavitra out-punched Bihar's Shivani Bharti, Shiksha defeated Rajasthan's Jyoti 5-0.

