Sarita Devi in quarters of National Boxing Championships

Rohtak: Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Women's Boxing Championships here.

Sarita, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships last year, defeated Tamil Nadu's Muthulakshmi in a bout that had to be stopped in the opening round itself. Sarita is competing for All India Police at the event.

Also entering the quarters was President's Cup bronze- medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) of Assam. Borgohain got the better of Maharashtra's Almas Shaikh in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Railways Sports Promotion Board's boxers had a good day with Asian Championships quarterfinalist Shiksha (54kg) and former national champion Pavitra (60kg) entering the quarters.

While Pavitra out-punched Bihar's Shivani Bharti, Shiksha defeated Rajasthan's Jyoti 5-0.